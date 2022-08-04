Priyanka Chopra poses in bold cutout dress with Nick Jonas, Nickyanka fans can't stop cheering

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NICK JONAS Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra never ceases to amaze. Just a day before the world was praising her for how she interacted with refugee Ukrainian kids in Poland and now in a blink, her gorgeous avatar has taken over the Internet. Thanks to her husband Nick Jonas. The American pop star shared a photo with his wife as they struck a romantic pose. In the photo, PeeCee looks stunning to say the least.

She experimented with a bold cutout dress and channelled a superstar vibe in the picture. Letting her take the full attention is Nick, who stands behind her wearing a co-ord set. The couple looks hot together, to say the least. Keeping the caption short, Nick allowed the photo to do the talking. "Lady in red." he simply wrote followed by a heart emoji.

As soon as the photo surfaced on the Internet, NickYanka fans couldn't stop talking about their favourite star couple. Also, compliments for Priyanka flooded Nick's comment section. "Why this couple is so cute," a user wrote, while another said, "this is what gorgeousness looks like." Another noted, "Can someone be more hot?"

Meanwhile, Nick never misses a chance to appreciate his wife or make her feel special. Recently, when Priyanka turned 40, Nick was her biggest cheerleader and the couple had a "Whirlwind 48 hrs of pure celebration". He also shared about their celebration on social media. Nick posted a bunch of pictures for his wife and attached a sweet note with it. He wrote, "Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra."

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The two are parents to a daughter named Malti Marie. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

Don't miss these:

Joker 2 release date announced, will Lady Gaga play Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix starrer sequel?

Netizens think Aamir Khan hinted at THIS Kareena Kapoor ad with Manushi Chillar on Koffee With Karan

Aamir Khan asks what's 'thirsty photos', Kareena gives Ranveer Singh's nude pics' example to explain

Latest Entertainment News