Aamir Khan asks what's 'thirsty photos', Kareena Kapoor gives Ranveer Singh's nude pics' example to explain

Aamir Khan doesn't know what's 'thirsty photos'. And who did he turn to for the answer? The OG Kareena Kapoor. As the Laal Singh Chaddha duo appeared on Koffee With Karan S7, episode 5, Karan Johar blasted the Bollywood superstars with a set of fun questions and the infamous rapid fire. While Kareena and Aamir did play safe in the rapid fire round and avoided any chance of controversy, KJo managed to make them talk about the hot topic of Bollywood at the moment -- Ranveer Singh.

During the quirky rapid-fire round, the 'Dhoom: 3' actor reacted to Ranveer Singh's nude photos. Karan, in the rapid-fire round, questioned Kareena, about which Instagram account will she visit for 'thirsty photos.' Before Kareena could answer, Aamir jumped in to ask, what are thirsty photos. Kareena and Karan explained the slang to him by referring to Ranveer Singh's nude photos on social media.

In reply to the rapid-fire question, the 'Heroine' actor took Ranveer's name. To which the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director reacted and stated, "Oh well yeah..he's been showing a lot." Hearing them, Aamir said, "Ohh.. so sexy photos are called thirsty photos these days. I got it."

Karan goes on to him question Aamir, "Have you seen Ranveer Singh's nude images and do you like his thirsty photos?"

To which the 'Dangal' actor replied, "He's got a great physique. I thought it was quite bold of him." With Aamir's wittiness and Kareena's charm, the episode was fun banter.

The fifth episode of Karan's chat show ended on a very happy note, with the 'Sarfarosh' actor winning the rapid-fire round with 73% votes of the live audience and with Kareena winning the quick buzzer round with a majority of 15 points in her kitty.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aamir and Kareena are currently quite busy promoting their upcoming family entertainer film 'Laal Singh Chadha' which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. The film is going to face a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's next film 'Raksha Bandhan.' Kareena, on the other hand, will be marking her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming mystery thriller film which also casts Jaydeep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film is based on a 2005 bestselling Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X' and will premiere exclusively on Netflix. The official announcement of Aamir's next film is still awaited.

