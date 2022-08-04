Netizens think Aamir Khan hinted at THIS Kareena Kapoor ad with Manushi Chillar on Koffee With Karan S7| VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kareena Kapoor, Manushi Chillar

Aamir Khan said Kareena Kapoor wasn't the first choice for Laal Singh Chaddha. In fact, he had another actress in mind and while watching an of the actress, he saw Kareena in the same video. It is then it struck him that Kareena should be playing the role of Rupa in the Hindi remake of Forest Gump. However, neither did the actors nor host Karan Johar revealed the name of the actress and the ad Aamir was referring to. Though Aamir mentioned that the actress was a newbie and who could fit into the age bracket of 25.

Can netizens let go off these 'conjectures'? Definitely not. Fans in an instant thronged the Internet to find out the ad video the trio was speaking out. Netizens are convinced that it's former Miss World Manushi Chillar. They have even found the ad video featuring Kareena and Manushi. Take a look:

This came up when Karan Johar asked Aamir if Kareena was his first choice for Laal Singh Chaddha. To this, Aamir said, “No because we were actually thinking about age group. Both the characters have a journey from 18 to 50 years of life. Initially, we thought the lesser the de-aging the better. So only I should de-age. We were looking at the age group of 25 (years). So that the actress can look younger and older.”

Continuing further, he added, “The casting director mentioned some new actress, who was a newbie. He showed us her video. Kareena too was in that ad. We were looking at the video for someone else. Advait (Advait Chandan) and I were watching and that girl was also very good; but when we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena. Both of us looked at each other and we said Kareena. We didn’t think of her originally because we thought (of casting someone who was) 25. We were stuck in that 25, which was a stupid thing. She too can get de-aging with me and whatever is required and I’m so glad we saw that ad because I cannot imagine anyone else in this role other than Kareena.”

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor is playing 'Laal Singh Chaddha's girlfriend 'Rupa' in the film. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Hollywood's 'Forrest Gump'. The film will be released on 11 August.

