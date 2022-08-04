Kangana Ranaut on 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend and Aamir Khan's 'intolerant India' remark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut, Laal Singh Chaddha poster featuring Aamir Khan

Kangana Ranaut on 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known to speak her mind. She has often landed herself in controversies for the same. This time, she spoke about a controversy involving superstar Aamir Khan and the actor's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana also spoke about a controversial remark Aamir made years ago.

She wrote, "I think all the negativity around upcoming release Laal Singh Chadha is skilfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself. This year no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel). Only South films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked. A Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway..But now they will call India intolerant." She further added, "Hindi films need to understand the pulse of audiences. It's not about being a Hindu or Muslim...even after Aamir Khan ji made a Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant he gave biggest hits of his life... please stop making it about religion or ideology. It takes away from their bad acting and bad films."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUTKangana Ranaut

Why '#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha' is trending?

Ahead of the release of Aamir and Kareena's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the film triggered controversy after "#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha" started trending on Twitter.

Apparently, some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. Apart from that, Aamir's wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Aamir Khan on 'Boycott' trends on social media

Recently, Aamir too reacted to the boycott trend, the 'Dhoom:3' actor stated, "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts, they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way.I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film.

Latest Entertainment News