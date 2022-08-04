Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collections: Arjun-Kapoor-John Abraham's film is dropping by the day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns Box Office collections: Arjun-Kapoor and John Abraham's film did manage to gain an audience on its opening weekend, but post that the film has been recording low numbers. The trend continued on Wednesday too. Given the film's earnings over the days, Ek Villain's sequel is expected to earn close to Rs 30 crore in the first week of its release.

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Report Week 1

The first week collections of the film also starring Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani should be around 31 crore nett. As per a report in Box Office India, "Ek Villain Returns had a resonable Tuesday as it collected in the 2.50 crore nett range giving it a five day total of 27.25 crore nett. There was not much of a drop on Tuesday as all markets held reasonably well after the Monday drop."

The hold on Friday is crucial if the film is to get a decent second. UP remains the best area for the film although it dropped on Monday. On the contrary, Ek Villain Returns continued its super strong run in UK.

Arjun Kapoor-Disha Patani on Ek Villain Return's Box Office

Arjun Kapoor is happy with the response to his latest release 'Ek Villain Returns'. The Bollywood actor says the movie is the fifth biggest of his career, and while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, he finds this "extremely validating". He says: "The fact that 'Ek Villain Returns' opening is the fifth biggest of my career, even while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, is extremely validating. I have consistently tried to do films that connect to the youth and the masses and it feels great to see them enjoy 'Ek Villain Returns'."

On the other hand, Disha, while sharing her joy of receiving love from the audience shared, "The response has been so surreal! I am so grateful for all the love audience has showered for Rasika. It feels great to be back in theatres, especially the youth enjoying it. I have been going through your messages all this while and have nothing but a broad smile on my face reading them. It's a feeling of immense fulfillment and I hope you continue to shower your love on us."

About Ek Villain Returns

The film is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name, also directed by Mohit Suri. The film is produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, the action thriller released on July 29.

