Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 3: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham's film maintains pace

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collections Day 3: Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham's film which also stars Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria has maintained its pace at the ticket window. For the first two days, the film earned almost similar figures and hence day three is crucial to determine where the film is leading. The film is banking on the franchise name and the glam that the two actresses bring to the screen and the action sequences that the two male leads serve have so far been able to pull the audience to theatres.

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Report Day 3

The collection of day three will determine Ek Villain Returns' box office opening. Going by the figures, the film should earn close to Rs 20 cr. On it's opening day, the film raked in Rs 7 cr (approx) and the suit followed on day 2 as well.

"#EkVillainReturns collects in similar range on Day 2... Marginal increase at national chains, but down in mass pockets... All eyes on Day 3... Fri 7.05 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 14.52 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh shared via Twitter.

The film is performing well overseas. "Ek Villain Returns has surprisingly done very well Overseas as it clocked up around $325k plus on its first day including some business in Gulf from Thursday where it released early although the weekend there has now shifted to Fri to Sunday unlike before when it was Thursday to Saturday," reports Box Office India. "Obviously these are not huge numbers but they are very good for this film as nothing much was expected from Overseas and in United Kingdom it collected £40k on day one which was better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at £37k and almost as good as Jugjugg Jeeyo at £48k," the report added.

About Ek Villain

Releasing 8 years after the first instalment of the franchise, the multi-starrer film has some high octane action and features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

