Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood film manages to pull audience to theaters

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 2: The Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani has managed to pulls the audience to theaters. The film opened fairly at the box office earning over Rs 7 cr. Given the glamour and the action of the franchise, the film is expected to pull more audience on the second and third days too. However, critical reviews of the film might hamper the film's business.

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 2

Day two box office collections will be crucial for the film. "Ek Villain Returns did well on its first day as it collected around 6.75 crore nett as the audiences came out in reasonable numbers inmost pockets," stated a report in Box Office India. "The film has performed best in UP, Gujarat, Bihar and Nizam / Andhra but there were mass circuirs like Rajasthan and CI which could have got better numbers and it is actually surprising to see numbers here on the lower side considering other mass pockets fared well," it added.

Ek Villain Returns Opening

On Day 1, Ek Villain Returns managed to pull the audience to the theaters. Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#EkVillainReturns reaps the benefit of franchise factor, opens better at single screens of mass pockets and Tier-2 centres... Metros - especially national chains - need to gather momentum... Day 2 and 3 crucial... Fri ₹ 7.05 cr. #India biz."

About Ek Villain Returns

'Ek Villain Returns', which is scheduled for a July 29 release, has a star cast that includes John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. John, Arjun and Disha were at the press conference along with Ektaa and T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar. The film is a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster 'Ek Villain', which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

