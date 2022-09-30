Vikram Vedha Release: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer bags third biggest opening of the year

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMRAHULKADAM Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha Release: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer is expected to be a big money spinner of this year. According to trade experts, the film has recorded an average advance of around 5 crore nett which puts it in line for a double-digit opening day. As far as advance ticket sales are concerned, the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial now stands third on the list of highest collections, after Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Seems like, the actioner is going to dominate the box office in the coming days. However, mass circuits like Rajasthan and Gujarat have shown disappointment in bookings.

Vikram Vedha box office report

Vikram Vedha has seen an average advance collection and it is likely to do better with the good reviews and early preview shows. According to Box Office India, "Vikram Vedha has recorded an average advance of around 5 crore nett which puts it in line for a double digit opening day but that 15 crore nett number looks very hard unless the film really moves fast in current. The film was unable to make much inroads on the final day of advance either which would have given momentum for the first day like a Gangubai Kathiawadi."

"The disappointment is mass circuits be it a Rajasthan, Gujarat or CP Berar as considering its an action film these places should have got a better advance but multiplexes in these circuits have not been too good. Overall its an average advance and the hope will be the film does better in current and there is a good response in single screens due to the action. The collections maybe better in places like south and West Bengal on day one dur to the Hrithik Roshan factor," BoI added.

ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha: Where to Watch Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film, Tickets, Review, Box Office & more

The top advances of 2022 of Hindi original content is as follows.

1. Brahmastra - 27,50,00,000

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa - 7,10,00,000

3. Vikram Vedha - 5,00,00,000 appprx

4. Laal Singh Chaddha - 4,80,00,000

5. Shamshera - 4,00,00,000 apprx

6. Jugjugg jeeyo - 3,80,00,000

7. Samrat Prithviraj - 3,70,00,000

8. Gangubai Kathiawadi - 3,50,00,000

About Vikram Vedha

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer to enjoy a blockbuster opening?

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Latest Bollywood News