Vikram Vedha Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer to enjoy a blockbuster opening?

Vikram Vedha Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer is just a few days away from its release and trade experts are expecting it to be a big money spinner at the ticket counters. According to trade experts, Vikram Vedha is likely to take the market at a better place than 'those disaster days of early August.' The film is expected to collect Rs 15 crore at the box office on its first day, which would make it the second-highest opener of the year.

Vikram Vedha Advance Booking Report

Vikram Vedha's trailer stirred the internet and created a buzz as soon as it was released. While Hrithik's fans are gushing over is villain look, Saif is also winning hearts in the role of a police officer.

According to Box Office India, "The advance of Vikram Vedha has started well with good sales on the first day. It is not at the level of Brahmastra but that is expected but there does seem a better tone to the market than those disaster days of early August. The advance of the Vikram Vedha after the first 24 hours is the best for original Hindi content after Brahmastra post pandemic but it has continue like this till Thursday." ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha FIRST review: Kareena Kapoor calls Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan starrer a 'blockbuster'

"It has been seen with films like Shamshera and Laal Singh Chaddha that they do well enough when the advance first opens but dont push like they should over the next few days. Vikram Vedha should be in line for an advance of 6-8 crore nett on this start but it remains to be seen if it finishes in this range. It would be great if the film can gain momentum over the next few days and go towards 10 crore nett but that is probably asking for too much.

If the film can finish its advance in the 6-8 crore nett range then it will have a shot at the 15 crore nett range mark on day one which would be a good start for the film and another step in the right direction for the film industry," BOI added.

About Vikram Vedha

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022. ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan opens up on working with Saif Ali Khan, says 'I have been a huge Saif fan'

