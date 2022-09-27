Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan opens up on working with Saif Ali Khan, says 'I have been a huge Saif fan'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan opens up on working with Saif Ali Khan

Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer is all set to be released in a few days. The actors are busy promoting the films to ensure they reach the masses. Recently, during an event, the War actor shared his experience of working with Saif Ali Khan. The actor called Saif one of the most real actors in Indian cinema and called himself his huge fan.

Speaking to the media, Hrithik said, "Saif has always been a very real actor. And he has never tried to be someone he is not. That was happening at a time when all the rest of the actors were trying to be the hero, trying to have that swag. Everyone wanted to be the hero, but Saif was just himself. I felt this instinctive pull that I have to be very real in this film. Because I’m opposite an actor who’s one of the most real actors that I have seen in our cinema."

The actor further went on to say, "I have been a huge Saif fan for the past decade. I think he is one of the most real actors that we have. The earnestness, the sincerity that he has is very rare. So being opposite him was heightening my performance, making me better. I was feeling the pull towards being more real. Because one little mistake by me where I’ve tried to be a little extra, I’ll be caught."

Speaking about the film, Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The film marks Hrithik Roshan's comeback on the big screen after the 2019 film War. It also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

It is backed by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. The film will hit the big screens globally on September 30th, 2022. Earlier, the makers of the film released the trailer, and it received much love and appreciation from the audience.

