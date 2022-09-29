Vikram Vedha: Where to Watch Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film, Tickets, Review, Box Office & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer is expected to be a big money spinner at the ticket counters. According to trade experts, Vikram Vedha is likely to take the market to a better place than 'those disaster days of early August' as it has already gathered some amazing reviews from critics. Ever since the trailer has been released fans are going gaga about seeing both the handsome hunk at their best. 'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. If you are excited to watch Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc.

What is Vikram Vedha's release date?

Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's upcoming actioner is all set to hit the screens on September 30.

Who is the director of Vikram Vedha?

It is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

What is the star cast of Vikram Vedha?

Hrithik Roshan as Vedha

Saif Ali Khan as Vikram

Radhika Apte as Priya

Rohit Saraf as Shatak

Yogita Bihani as Chanda

Sharib Hashmi as Babloo

Satyadeep Mishra as Abbas

Where to book Vikram Vedha's movie tickets?

All the moviegoers can book Hrithik Roshan's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

What is the running time of Hrithik-Saif starrer?

Vikram Vedha's runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes. ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha celeb review: Kareena Kapoor calls Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan starrer a 'blockbuster'

Vikram Vedha Movie Online Download in HD

Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's actioner can be viewed online once it releases on an OTT platform. If you have a subscription to the platform, you can also download the film ad watch it upon its release online.

Vikram Vedha Box Office Predictions

According to trade experts, Vikram Vedha is expected to collect Rs 15 crore at the box office on its first day, which would make it the second-highest opener of the year. :If the film can finish its advance in the 6-8 crore nett range then it will have a shot at the 15 crore nett range mark on day one which would be a good start for the film and another step in the right direction for the film industry," Box Office India said. ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer to enjoy a blockbuster opening?

HD Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Vikram Vedha

Trailer of Vikram Vedha

Latest Bollywood News