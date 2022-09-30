Bhediya trailer date revealed: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer howls loud | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMARKAUSHIK Varun Dhawan's look in Bhediya poster

The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starter 'Bhediya' has been the most anticipated movie of the year. Ever since the team started sharing glimpses of the film, it created next-level excitement amongst the fans. Today the teaser has been released and fans can't keep their calm to watch the whole installment. The trailer of the movie will be out on 19th October. Set to the tune of a pulsating rap, the one-minute teaser sets up the tempo for an urban legend to come to life.

Director, Amar Kaushik took to his Instagram handle to announce the news. The caption read, 'Iss kahani ka naam hai #Bhediya!'. The makers have definitely teased the fans with the extraordinary shots of bats flying over a house, a man being chased in the forest by a creature, a group of people chanting a prayer as the fire takes the form of a wolf and finally, a small glimpse of the wolf itself, tearing through the door, leaping onto the screen as the title splashes, Bhediya. 'Witness the awakening of the legend', the text on the screen read. The teaser ends with the date of Bhediya’s trailer: To be out on October 19 to mark Varun’s 10 years in Bollywood.

The Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer marks director Amar Kaushik’s third feature after Stree and Bala, teaming once again with Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Looks like Amar is all set to entertain everyone with a grand creature comedy in his latest outing. Talking about 'Bhediya' last year, Amar had said, “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible”. This movie will be the third installment of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy after 'Stree' and 'Roohi'.

For the unversed, Bhediya marks the second onscreen collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The popular actors have earlier shared the screen in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, in which they shared the screen with Bollywood’s most-loved onscreen pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. 'Bhediya' also unites Dinesh Vijan and Varun Dhawan after the success of Badlapur.

