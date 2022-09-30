Ponniyin Selvan I Twitter Review & Reaction: Aishwarya Rai's film gets 'standing ovation' by fans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ponniyin Selvan I Twitter Review & Reaction

Ponniyin Selvan I Twitter Review & Reaction: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha among others saw its grand releases today, September 30. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, the much-anticipated Tamil historical drama chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Even before the release of the movie, the period drama received a warm response from the audience. Its trailers, teasers and songs by AR Rahman have struck a chord with the audience and advance bookings speak volumes about the same. The Tamil original will be released in two parts, with the first installment out on Friday. The Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam dubbed versions was simultaneously hit the big screens and fans are loving the visual extravaganza. ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan I: Review, Show Time, Ticket Booking for Mani Ratnam's Film, Box Office & Trailer

Reviewing the film, director Vignesh Shivan expressed his admiration for Mani Ratnam and Ponniyin Selvan 1's team. "History created by legends with a big bunch of great talents! It’s inevitably a Mega blockbuster, Tamil audience around the globe should feel proud & experience this epic in theatres, Standing ovation & take a bow to each & everyone involved in making this historical event."

Well, people are loving Aishwarya Rai starrer. Here's what fans who watched the early shows of the PS 1 have to say about the movie:

PS 1 marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010. In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She is essaying the role of queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Twitter Review and Reactions: Fans are loving Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film

