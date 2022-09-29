Thursday, September 29, 2022
     
  5. Ponniyin Selvan I: Review, Show Time, Ticket Booking for Mani Ratnam's Film, Box Office & Trailer

Ponniyin Selvan I directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Vikram Chiyaan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan and Karthi is all set to release on the big screen. Know all about the film here.

Ponniyin Selvan I: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I is all set to enthral the audience on September 30. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, the much-anticipated Tamil historical drama chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc. 

What is Ponniyin Selvan I's release date?

Ponniyin Selvan I is set to hit theatres on September 30. It will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Who is the director of Ponniyin Selvan I?

Mani Ratnam

Ponniyin Selvan I cast 

  • Vikram Chiyaan as Aditha Karikalan
  • Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan
  • Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini
  • Trisha Krishnan as Kundavai
  • Sobhita Dhulipala as Vaanathi
  • Aishwarya Lekshmi as Poonguzhali
  • Jayaram as Azhwarkadiyan Nambi

Ponniyin Selvan I movie tickets and show timings

All moviegoers can book Ponniyin Selvan I's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet. 

What is the run time Ponniyin Selvan I?

Ponniyin Selvan I’s runtime is 2 hours and 50 minutes

Ponniyin Selvan I Movie Online Download in HD

Ponniyin Selvan I can be viewed online once it releases on an OTT platform. If you have a subscription to the platform, you can also download the film ad watch it upon its release online.

HD Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Ponniyin Selvan I:

Ponniyin Selvan I's Trailer in Hindi

Ponniyin Selvan I Review

You can read the review of Ponniyin Selvan I and all latest movies and web shows under India TV Reviews section. 

