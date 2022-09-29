Namrata Shirodkar mourns demise of Mahesh Babu's mother, makes heartwarming promise to mother-in-law

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATA SHIRODKAR Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu

Namrata Shirodkar has shared a post in remembrance of Mahesh Babu's mother. The Telugu actor's mother Indira Devi passed away in the early hours of Wednesday in Hyderabad due to illness. She was 70. Indira Devi, who was superstar Krishna's first wife had been undergoing treatment at a leading hospital in the city since last week, breathed her last at home.

Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Mahesh Babu, wrote a letter to lament the passing of her mother-in-law. While posting her sentiments on social media, the former actor got emotional. She promised to show Mahesh and her two children all the affection that her mother-in-law had shown her. She posted a photo of her on Instagram with a heartwarming note which reads, "We will miss you deeply... You're in my memory and all the love you gave me.. I will shower on your son and your grandchildren and more... We love you mummy... Sending you endless love and light."

Mahesh Babu too expressed his sorrow over the passing of his mother, Ghattamaneni Indira Devi via his Instagram post. The 'Bharat Ane Nenu' star took to his Instagram handle and shared a vintage snapshot of his mother. While sharing it, he captioned the picture with the use of some heart emoticons.

Indira Devi is survived by her husband and veteran Telugu yesteryear star Krishna, her son Mahesh Babu, and three daughters. Her death is the second tragedy to strike the Ghattamaneni family this year. Her elder son Ramesh Babu had passed away earlier this year.

Her daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni also bid her bye in a tweet. "Dear Mom, You are my first Guru, my foundation and my heart.

Your love has been my protection. You are the biggest influence in my life. I love you very much. Love and prayers on your further journey,"

Several film personalities visited her residence to pay respects. A pall of grief engulfed the superstar's home on Wednesday. Tributes and condolence messages have begun pouring in to the family over social media. Actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan among others condoled her death.

