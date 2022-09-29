Koffee With Karan S7 Finale Highlights: Obsessing over Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor's roast call, KJo bears all

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Koffee With Karan S7 Finale

Koffee With Karan S7 Finale Highlights: As Karan Johar concluded Season 7 of Koffee With Karan, he called Tanmay Bhatt, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Niharika NM. And what you'd expect other than a laughter outburst when these four unite to roast the host, Karan Johar. The four social media sensations stopped at nothing as they went on to call out everything nice and annoying about the show. From making KJo acknowledge his obsession with Alia Bhatt or making him confess his disappointment over not being invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding, the host had to spill his own Koffee. Here's what KJo confessed on the show:

Sonam almost roasts KJo for calling her

Sonam Kapoor was in her elements on Koffee With Karan and during the last episode, she didn't drop her sass a bit. When Karam called her to congratulate the actress for winning the best moment on the show, Sonam retorted saying, "You called for this?" An embarrassed KJo affirms the same and she responds by saying, "I just delivered my baby." Her response was hilarious.

Not Janhvi but Sara won the rapid-fire round

On the show, the four influencers share that there has been chatter about Karan being partial to Janhvi over Sara. KJo clarifies saying that Janhvi won the Koffee hamper and was very excited about it. But after a few moments, they found out that it was a goof-up and Sara had won it. To compensate for it, KJo kept praising Janhvi. The audience couldn't understand it because that bit was released with the episode.

Alia reprimands him for taking her name too many times

Alia and Ranveer's episode was episode as the best one this season. While Karan tried calling Ranveer, he didn't pick the phone up. So he dailled Alia. They chat about the episode and how the host is being trolled for saying her name too many times on the show. Alia too reprimands him saying he has to swear that he'll not say her name and she jokingly suggested that they'll stage a Twitter fight.

KJo was disappointed about not being invited to Vicky-Katrina's wedding

We all know Vicky-Katrina's wedding was a private affair. Even Karan, who was touted as the matchmaker didn't wasn't invited to the festivities. The filmmaker shared that when the nuptials were announced, his friends and colleagues called him saying Karan has been hiding the details for so long when in reality he wasn't invited. After everyone believed he wasn't, everybody sort of judged and questioned why he wasn't.

His insecurities about his body image

Karan has often spoken about his body image issues. This was the first time he shared that he has had issues with his physical appearance. He also opened up about having anxiety issues and going into therapy for the same.

Koffee Awards

The four guests were also on the jury for this year's Koffee Awards: Check out the winners.

Best Moment: Sonam was oblivious to Ranbir's movies and did not remember the titles. Not only she forgot about Shamsera but called Brahmastra Shiva No 1. It was rated as the funniest moment of the season.

Best Rapid Fire: Ranveer Singh

Best Episode: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's episode

Best Performances Male: Arjun Kapoor

Best Performances Female: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

