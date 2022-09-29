Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection: R Madhavan's film struggles to gain audience at theaters

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dhokha Round D Corner

Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection: R Madhavan's film which also stars Aparshakti Khurrana has been struggling for an audience at the theaters. The film has been underperforming at the ticket window despite earning rave reviews. the film has been crushed by parallel releases Chup starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol and Hollywood blockbuster Avatar, which re-released 13 years after its theatrical premiere.

Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Report

As per media reports, Dhokha Round Corner earned Rs 0.20 crore at the box office on day 6. This takes the film's total collection to Rs 3.14 crore. the collections are also affected owing to the ticket price drop. On Cinema Day, when the film was released the tickets were priced at Rs 75. Post that they are currently being sold at Rs 100.

About Dhokha Round D Corner

Starring actors R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar, the Bollywood film 'Dhokha - Round D Corner' had hit the theaters on September 23. Kookie Gulati's suspense drama marks the debut of Khushalii Kumar. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

'Dhokha - Round D Corner' is a multi-perspective pacy film. Based on a day in the life of an urban couple, the movie takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing a grey shade of each character.

The film also sees R Madhavan featuring in a remake of the groovy dance number 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa', from the 1987 film 'Dance Dance'. He found it an honour to feature in the number 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa' which is a remake of the legendary song 'Zooby Zooby'.

Speaking about the song, R Madhavan in a statement said: "It's been a while since I worked on such a song that makes you want to dance. 'Mere Dil Gaaye Ja' was extremely fun to shoot and to recreate an iconic song is a great a pleasure and honour. I am not much of a dancer myself but this song will definitely make you groove with its classic retro vibe."

