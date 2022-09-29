Shah Rukh Khan features on Burj Khalifa and fans are overjoyed to see Bollywood star's message

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TRVERMA0101 Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was once again featured on Dubai's Burj Khalifa. The iconic landmark was lit up with a message from the Bollywood superstar on Wednesday evening. The world's tallest skyscraper played a campaign video of a private healthcare operator in the UAE. Even though it was a brand promotion video fans were super excited to see their favourite actor gracing the building.

As videos and photos of Burj Khalifa lighting up with SRK's video surfaced online, the hashtag 'Shah Rukh Khan' started trending him on Twitter. "The musical fountain at #BurjKhalifa played the music from #ShahRukhKhan's Om Shanti Om first, and later the Burjeel Holdings' campaign featuring King Khan was displayed on Burj Khalifa! Truly the world's biggest superstar," a tweet read on one of the fan pages of SRK. "Megastar Shah Rukh Khan featured on Burj Khalifa again, truly a KING," a fan wrote on Twitter. "Shah Rukh Khan was Shown on #BurjKhalifa for the Fourth Time Last Night. The Great Shah Rukh Khan Owning Dubai... #ShahRukhKhan #Jawan #Pathaan," said another one. Sample some of these tweets:

Reportedly, it's for the fourth time that SRK has appeared on Burj Khalifa. In 2021, Burj Khalifa honoured Shah Rukh on his 56th birthday. Burj Khalifa was lit up with the name of the actor to honour the actor on his birthday in 2020 as well. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to make his silver screen return after four years with 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The action-packed film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Apart from 'Pathaan', SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara.

