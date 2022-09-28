Male pilots can now wear skirts on Virgin Atlantic Flights, the reason leaves internet impressed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIYADH KHALAF Internet is mighty impressed with the airline's move

Virgin Atlantic Flights has brought about some pathbreaking changes in its policies. It has allowed the male cabin crew and pilots to wear skirts and females to wear trousers, so staff can "express their true identity" at work in a UK-first for the aviation industry. Owned by Sir Richard Branson, the airline said that it wants to "champion the individuality" of its people and customers.

For the unversed, the male employees of the airlines were required to wear a burgundy outfit, while their female counterparts wore bright red uniforms. The airlines took to Instagram and shared the update. They wrote, "We’ve changed our uniform code to give our crew, pilot and ground teams the option to choose which of our iconic uniforms, designed by Vivienne Westwood in 2014, best represents them #SeeTheWorldDifferently."

Netizens reactions

The move by the Airlines left the netizens impressed. One of the users wrote, "So excited to see this, what a fabulous crew!!!" Another wrote, "Goosebumps from head to toe. This is such a huge statement for the industry at large and gives endless power and validation to your people. True allyship here." "Absolutely incredible!!!," cheered another.

Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic's commercial chief told Telegraph that the airline wanted staff to embrace their individuality. He added, "At Virgin Atlantic, we believe that everyone can take on the world, no matter who they are. We want to allow our people to wear the uniform that best suits them and how they identify and ensure our customers are addressed by their preferred pronouns."

