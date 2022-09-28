Cristiano Ronaldo is highest paid celebrity on Instagram with Rs 19 cr per post; check out the list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Top 10 highest paid celebrities on Instagram

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo continues to rule over Instagram. He has been topping the list of most influential celebrities on the photo-sharing app and is also now the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram. With more than 480 million followers, he is the most followed person on the widely used social media platform. He frequently shares photos and videos that earn him in millions. According to the reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's each Instagram post earns him Rs 19 cr and more.

Following Ronaldo are Kylie Jenner, Leonel Messi, Selena Gomez, Dwayne Johnson and others, according to Hopper HQ, a UK-based Instagram planning and scheduling platform.

Top 10 Highest Paid Celebrities on Instagram and their earnings-

Cristiano Ronaldo gets $23,97,000 for each sponsored post. Kylie Jenner makes $1,835,000 per sponsored post. Footballer Leonel Messi earns $1,777,000 per sponsored post. Singer Selena Gomez makes $17,35,000 for each sponsored Instagram post. Dwayne Johnson receives $17,13,000 per sponsored post Kim Kardashian makes $1,689,000 for each paid post on Instagram Ariana Grande earns $1,687,000 from every sponsored Instagram post Pop star Beyonce makes $1,393,000 for each post on Instagram Khloe Kardashian earns $13,20,000 on average from every sponsored Instagram post Kendall Jenner bills $12,90,000 per sponsored post on Instagram

Image Source : FILE IMAGEVirat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra

Meanwhile, talking about the highest paid Asian, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with 215 million followers on Instagram tops the list. In the world, the star batsman stands in the 14th position with $1,088,000 per post. Also, global icon Priyanka Chopra earns an average of $423,000 for each promotional post and stands in the 27th rank.

DON'T MISS

Top 10 Instagram Influencers of 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo, BTS' V and others

VIRAL VIDEO: Kim Kardashian struggling to walk, climb stairs in super-tight dress sparks memefest

Read More Trending News