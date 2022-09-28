VIRAL VIDEO: Kim Kardashian struggling to walk, climb stairs in super-tight dress sparks memefest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ALLFORKIMK Kim Kardashian

VIRAL VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's sartorial choices hitting global headlines are perpetual. The reality-television-star-turned-business-mogul is one who can easily turn streets into fashion galas. And when she appears on the red carpets, there's hardly a look the paps and the media could ignore. This time too, when she attended Milan Fashion Week, Kim got tongues wagging all around her. On the fore, she wore a glittery bodycon dress. However, if you look beyond and watch BTS videos of her walking and climbing stairs, you'd see the intrinsic details.

Kim Kardashian seemingly had a bad break wearing this outfit. Her super-tight glittery attire restricted her. She herself shared the funny BTS (behind-the-scenes) video of having a hard time walking and climbing stairs. In the video, Kim can be seen wearing a Dolce Gabbana dress with very high heels. And, because of how tight the dress is, Kim is seen jumping and hopping up the stairs. Clearly, Kim couldn't walk in the dress! She used a handrail as support as she climbed by clinging to it. When attempting to enter her car, she ran into a similar issue. The video is now viral! Check it out:

Netizens are reacting to the video with memes and jokes. "Kim trying to get around in this dress, is the type of determination I need in life," a tweet reads. Another says, "the sudden claustrophobic rush feeling watching this video." A third one joked, "I am similarly dedicated to my crewneck sweatshirt and jeans fit. You may not be able to see it, but that's what I feel in my heart when I wear it." Sample more of such tweets:

Kim attended the fashion week in Milan with her sister Khloe who has now sparked dating rumours with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone. Khloe and Michele posed for a picture, leaving their fans in shock and awe at the same time!

Coming back to Kim, the star recently opened up about battling against the painful skin condition psoriasis with the help of a plant-based diet. The reality star, 41, has struggled with the autoimmune disease for 15 years and often gets painful flare-ups that cause flaky red patches to appear on her skin.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Kim has been open about living with psoriasis and she regularly gets the same flare-up on her lower leg.

The report states that in July, she was spotted with the red mark again as she showed off her stunning figure while relaxing in a bikini during her tropical holiday. In a 2019 blog post for sister Kourtney's website Poosh, the beauty mogul documented how she changed to a plant-based diet in an effort to manage her condition, as well as trying a herbal tea that "tasted like tar".

Meanwhile, after a successful 20-seasons of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' and 'The Kardashian Season 1', the reality TV star family is back with season 2. The show is based on the life of the Kardashian and the Jenner siblings and gives an insight into their love lives. It will also mark the debut of stand-up comedian Pete Davidson, who was dating Kim Kardashian at the time.

Earlier, Kim had released the teaser of the show in which she is seen addressing her relationship with Pete. 'The Kardashians' will also give a sneak peek into Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott. The show has been streaming on Hulu.

