Viral Video: Woman in Canada chops off hair in solidarity after Mahsa Amini's death

In recent days Iran has seen deep public unrest, with demonstrations and protests taking place in some 80 cities, triggered by the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained by authorities in Tehran on September 13 and died, while in custody, three days later. The anti-government demonstrations have spread to more than 80 cities and towns across Iran since Amini's funeral on September 17. meanwhile, the protests have not just been limited to Iran. A woman in Canada was seen cutting her Iranian identity card with scissors as she protested outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Canadians show support to Iranian women

A woman in Canada was seen protesting outside the Vancouver Art Gallery in solidarity with Iranians. Thousands of protesters turned out in Vancouver, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced sanctions in response to nationwide protests across Iran sparked by 22-year-old Amini’s death in police custody. The woman cut her Iranian ID card into several pieces and then proceeded to chop her hair as she voiced her anger against Amini's custodial death.

Protests rage across Iran after Mahsa Amini's death

Meanwhile, Iran has seen protests raging like fire in various citiess after Mahsa Amini's death. According to the Iran Human Rights (IHR), a Norway-based organisation, at least 76 protesters have been killed by Iranian security forces in the 11 days of unrest across the country against Amini's death. The organisation also said that hundreds of people have also been arrested, including 20 journalists.

Why was Mahsa Amini arrested?

Mahsa Amini -- the 22-year-old Iranian woman died earlier in September while being held in custody by the morality police for allegedly wearing a loose headscarf. In an unprecedented wave of street protests in Iran, women have torn off their hijabs, twirled them in the air and thrown them into bonfires, online videos show.

