Kerala paediatrician busts 'doctors have bad handwriting' myth after prescription goes viral, see post

Have you ever visited a doctor and found what they wrote on the prescription absolutely unreadable? Many of us may have experienced this while visiting a medical expert. Usually, it has been noticed that the only person who can read a doctor's handwriting is a chemist at the store and even sometimes they get confused. Now, a Kerala-based paediatrician has gone viral after his very clear handwriting on the prescription pad made everyone wonder if he really was a doctor or not!

What! Even you can read doctor's handwriting?

The doctor's handwriting is definitely better than many in his profession. While many of us complain about not being able to read a doctor's handwriting, such people will surely be surprised to see what Dr Nithin Narayanan wrote on the prescription pad is visible and easily readable to all. Social media users have been surprised to come across such tidy handwriting from a doctor.

A Facebook user shared the picture of the prescription pad on Facebook with the caption, “I do not know the authenticity of this prescription as it was shared. But one thing cannot be said. No matter how busy the doctor is, a prescription writing that does not exceed 2 minutes, if it is written in a way that the patient, bystander and pharmacist can understand, the dignity will not decrease at all! This prescription shows that the opposite is the case. Salute sir. Let this prescription be an example to show social dominance to at least a few people in a section that insists that only the pharmacists I need to read can avoid that bad habit (sic).”

Dr Nithin is from Thrissur’s Padiyur and has spent the last three years working at the CHC in Palakkad’s Nemmara. He completed his MD from the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) after completing his MBBS from Thrissur Medical College.

