Navratri: People take over Marine Drive with spectacular Garba performance, Anand Mahindra shares video

Navratri 2022: From streets, schools, offices to gym, the Navratri festival has got everyone grooving! The celebration of the nine-day festival started with much fervour, joy and excitement. Navratri signifies ‘good over evil.' The final day of the festival is called Vijayadashami or Dussehra. Today marks the third day of Sharad Navratri and Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on this day. In the auspicious festival, numerous dances- including Garba and Dandiya Raas, are performed. While Dandiya Raas involves dancing with dandiya sticks to the beat of the music, Garba is a traditional dance in which participants clap their hands and move in a circle while making rhythmic gestures.

Now, Industrialist Anand Mahindra has taken to his social media and shared a video, wherein a huge crowd soaked themselves in the spirit of Navaratri as they performed Garba at the iconic Marine Drive in Mumbai. In the clip, which went viral on social media, people can be seen performing for a huge crowd of spectators alongside the scenic beauty of the Arabian sea and the ever-growing Mumbai skyline.

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Mumbai, Marine drive. The conquest and annexation of Mumbai's streets are complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. (I know I'm going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat!)

Although it's yet not confirmed whether this performance is fresh or it's an old video, it has now gone viral! People are loving the energy and enthusiasm of those performing. Well, now that the auspicious occasion of Navaratri has begun, performances, dances, and celebrations are going to be a routine affair, especially in places like Gujarat. ALSO READ: Navratri 2022: From streets, events to offices, people across India groove to Garba beats

Navaratri is celebrated every year with much galore and fanfare, with every year's celebration exceeding the previous year's benchmark. It only gets bigger and better with each passing year, excluding the past two years (due to COVID-19).

(With ANI inputs)

