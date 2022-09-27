Navratri 2022: From streets, events to offices, people across India groove to Garba beats

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THANTOPHOBIC_RD/PARULUNIVERSITY Navratri 2022

Navratri festival has got everyone grooving! From streets, schools, offices to kitchen, it’s Garba time everywhere as the nine-day-long festival, which is celebrated with much fervour, joy and excitement is here. Navratri celebrates Maa Durga and her victory over the demon Mahishasur. Today marks the second day of Sharad Navratri. This day, people worship Maa Brahmcharini, one of the avatars of Maa Durga. According to Hindu scriptures, Maa Brahmacharini was a great Sati, and her form is symbolic of the severe penance carried out by Goddess Parvati.

Navratri signifies ‘good over evil.' The final day of the festival is called Vijayadashami or Dussehra. In the nine-day festival, numerous dances, including Garba and Dandiya Raas, are performed. While Dandiya Raas involves dancing with dandiya sticks to the beat of the music, Garba is a traditional dance in which participants clap their hands and move in a circle while making rhythmic gestures.

Well, internet is flooded with videos of people enjoying the festivities. From road, Garba nights, competitions to school, kitchen and in snow, people across India are grooving to Garba beats. Take a look

