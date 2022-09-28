Sidhu Moose Wala's fan captures Punjabi singer's tragic death through infinite zoom art | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/H_SINGH1255 Sidhu Moose Wala's 'last ride' recreated

Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab-born rapper who enjoyed fame worldwide, was shot dead on May 29. His brutal murder left the entire country and his fans in a state of shock. It's been over four months since the Punjabi singer left for his heavenly abode but fans are still in a mourning state. Social media is flooded with photos and videos of Moose Wala as fans regularly pay tribute to the artist. Now, a video capturing his musical journey and tragic death was shared on Instagram, which is making netizens emotional.

The unique artwork has been created by Harkirat Singh who is known for creating 'infinite zoom art'. The clip featured Sidhu Moose Wala's 'last ride', where his father is waiting for him to return home, but the singer, who was shot dead by assailants, never returned. Take a look:

For the unversed, Moose Wala was gunned down in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

Moosewala was one of the artists who put the Punjabi rap scene on the world map. His popularity was not just limited to India, rather, he enjoyed global fandom and his concerts used to draw huge crowds. ALSO READ: Sidhu Moosewala's new song Jaandi Vaar to release on September 2, track features Afsana Khan & Salim Merchant

Recently, a court in Punjab restrained the release of the song Sidhu Moose Wala's "Jaandi Vaar" song along with a direction for taking down all promotional content and advertisements with respect to the song on all media platforms. The song is sung by Afsana Khan and Moosewala.

The order came after arguments at length before the district court of Mansa on the plea of the parents of Moose Wala, who were successful in securing an ex-parte ad-interim order against Salim Sadruddin Moledina Merchant and Sulaiman Sadruddin Moledina Merchant, popularly known as Salim-Sulaiman.

