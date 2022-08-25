Sidhu Moosewala's new song Jaandi Vaar to release on September 2, track features Afsana Khan & Salim Merchant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALIMMERCHANT Sidhu Moosewala's new song Jaandi Vaar will release soon

Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab-born rapper who enjoyed fame worldwide, was shot dead on May 29. Since his death, the fans have been missing him and his songs. Moosewala was one of the artists who put the Punjabi rap scene on the world map. His popularity was not just limited to India. Rather, he enjoyed global fandom and his concerts used to draw huge crowds. After unsuccessfully contesting assemble elections from his hometown, Mossewala was killed. Now, the late rapper's new track Jaandi Vaar is all set to be launched.

Sidhu Moosewala's new song Jaandi Vaar release details

Composer and singer Salim Merchant took to Instagram to announce the details and release date of his upcoming song with Moosewala, which they recorded almost a year before his unfortunate death. In the video, Salim said he was often questioned when the song he composed with Moosewala would be released. He further informed that the song was recorded back in July last year in Chandigarh. Salim said Bigg Boss 14 fame Afsana Khan recommended Moosewala's name for the vocals to him. The track has been titled Jaandi Vaar and it will be released on September 2, Salim confirmed.

Salim Merchant says Jaandi Vaar is a tribute to Moosewala

Salim said that Moosewala may not be with us today but the song titled Jaandi Vaar is a tribute to the late singer and in loving memory of him. It is for his fans and to honour him. A part of the proceeds from the song will go to his family, he said. The song is sung by Afsana and Moosewala. Announcing the new Moosewala track, Salim said in his post, "Our song with @sidhu_moosewala is releasing on September 2, 2022. This song titled Jaandi Vaar is a tribute to Sidhu & is in loving memory of him. A part of the proceeds will go to Sidhu’s family. It features @sidhu_moosewala & @itsafsanakhan

You can own a part of this song by going to @kalakaar_io (sic)."

Moosewala's posthumous song SYL released

After Moosewala's death, his song SYL was released on YouTube and other streaming platforms. The song's title refers to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for several decades. Moosewala enjoyed a huge following in India with songs like So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride and "Just Listen". Recently his song 295 made it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart, while its viewership number on YouTube has gone past the 200 million mark.

