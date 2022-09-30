Vikram Vedha Twitter Review and Reactions: Fans are loving Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vikram Vedha Twitter review and reactions

Vikram Vedha Twitter Review and Reactions: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha has already gained the third biggest opening of the year and is much loved by the fans. The movie's verdict is loud and clear, fans are going gaga over Hrithik and Saif's performance. Ever Since Vikram Vedha's team revealed the teaser it created quite a buzz among the netizens. The urge to watch the movie and the expectations set by the trailer seemed to be fulfilled. The audience is even recommending the Bollywood version over the original one.

Vikarm Vedha: Waht is it about?

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). A cat-and-mouse chase unfolds, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Let's check out the Twitter reactions of fans

Vikram Vedha's reviews have been extremely positive, fans couldn't stop themselves from praising Hrithik and Saif's performance. Netizens are even claiming it to be Hrithik's best performance so far and for Saif, it is a power-packed performance. One of the users wrote, "A movie which is better than the http://original.You will forget the original once you watch the Hindi version.Vedha Vedha @iHrithiktake a bow man. what a brilliant acting.Jitna bhi taareef karoon acting ki kam hi hai #VikramVedha #VikramVedhaReview". Another one tweeted, "#VikramVedhaReview Surpass the original in every aspect the face off between Hrithik Roshan and Saif is epic radhika apte good in her role superb film enjoyed very much". #OneWordReview...#VikramVedha: TERRIFIC. Rating: 4 star

Engaging. Engrossing. Entertaining... Smartly-written, brilliantly executed... #VV has it all: style, substance, suspense... #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan are ... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #VikramVedhaReview", wrote another user.

Check out the post reviews here:

