BTS V Birthday: Jhope drops unseen goofy video of Kim Taehyung; how Jungkook and Jimin wish

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is celebrating his 27th birthday today. The Winter Bear singer has been one of the most popular K-pop idols in recent times and has topped the list of the World's Most Handsome Men time and again. The fans have been celebrating since Thursday and have flooded Twitter with adorable edits and photos. BTS ARMY is celebrating the day as 'Taehyung Day'. Not just the fans but BTS members also took to social media to share cute birthday posts for V.

BTS rapper Jhope took to his Instagram stories and shared an unseen video of V in which he can be seen going goofy. The rapper also took to Twitter and wrote, "My beloved brother, Taehyung, we are late because of the time difference!!!! Don't be sick, stay healthy, smile and live happily like now... When Taehyung laughs, hyung laughs too, Love my brother, my love"

While the other members of BTS are yet to post their wishes for Taehyung on social media, fans have been sharing many clips of the singer with his hyungs. One of the videos shows BTS V teasing Suga and Jhope. Another video shows Jungkook resting his head on Taehyung's shoulder and flaunting a sweet smile.

Check out the videos here-

Meanwhile, BTS Jhope is set to make his solo debut at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Party in New York. The rapper performed with his BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung, RM, Jin, and Suga earlier in 2017 and 2019. However, this year is special as it will be his solo performance.

