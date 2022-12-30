BTS V Birthday: Kim Taehyung's journey from poor farmer's son to K-pop star with millions of fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ DAYANARUIZAVILA BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's birthday is a special occasion not only for BTS fans, but for anyone who has been touched by his talent and kindness.

BTS V Birthday: BTS member V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, is a global star and one of the most influential figures in the world of K-Pop. But his journey to fame and success was not an easy one. V was born on December 30, 1995 in Daegu, South Korea, and grew up in a small town in the countryside. From a young age, he had a passion for music and dreamed of one day becoming a successful artist.

In his interviews, V has often opened up about how he was born and brought up in a poor family. His father was a farmer and because his parents were busy giving the family a respectable livelihood he was raised by his grandmother. The K-pop sensation had also revealed that he was very close to her and hence when she passed away, he couldn't hold back his tears even on the stage.

V began his journey to stardom in 2011, when he auditioned for the South Korean entertainment company Big Hit Entertainment. He was eventually selected to become a member of BTS, a new K-Pop group that was just starting out. V, along with the other members of BTS, spent years training and practicing in order to perfect their skills and prepare for their debut.

In 2013, BTS finally made their debut with the single "No More Dream," and quickly gained a dedicated and passionate fan base. Over the years, the group has released numerous hit songs and albums, and has become one of the most popular and successful K-Pop groups in the world.

V has played a key role in BTS's success, with his deep and emotive voice, stage presence, and dance skills contributing to the group's widespread appeal. In addition to his work with BTS, V has also pursued a successful solo career, releasing several singles and collaborating with other artists. He has also ventured into acting, starring in the K-Drama "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth" and the film "The Most Ordinary Romance."

V's talent and hard work have not gone unrecognised. He and BTS have won numerous awards and accolades, including several MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. V has also been recognized for his contributions to the arts and culture, receiving the Order of Cultural Merit from the South Korean government in 2018.

The K-pop star is known for his love of art and literature, and often incorporates these interests into his music and performances. He is also passionate about charity work and has participated in various philanthropic efforts, including donating to disaster relief efforts and supporting animal welfare organizations.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, V is also known for his personal qualities and his positive influence on his fans. He is known for his warm and caring personality, and his ability to connect with people through his music and performances. He has been praised for his ability to inspire and empower others, and has been recognized for his positive impact on the world.

V's journey from a small town in South Korea to a global superstar has been truly remarkable. His talent, hard work, and dedication have inspired millions of fans around the world, and he has built a massive following of loyal and passionate fans. V's birthday is a special occasion not only for BTS fans, but for anyone who has been touched by his talent and kindness. From his incredible vocal and dance skills to his passion for art and charity, V truly stands out as a unique and talented artist.

