BTS ARMY to celebrate V aka Kim Taehyung’s birthday in grand manner; from opening cafes to bus project

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THV BTS ARMY to celebrate V aka Kim Taehyung’s birthday

BTS member V is one of the most popular and beloved K-pop idols. The South Korean singer is all set to ring in his 27th birthday on December 30. Fans have made special preparations for their favourite idol, Kim Taehyung, on his special day. His fans have gone above and beyond to ensure that his birthday is a big celebration all over the world. Check out how the BTS Army will mark V's birthday, from opening cafes to adorning buses to giving donations.

Indian Army's birthday project

The Indian fandom of V, known as the "Taehyung India Fanbase," sent an advertisement video to Mumbai's Infinity Mall, where it will be shown on the country's biggest LED screen from December 29 to December 31, and to "Vardaan Market" in Kolkata, where it will be shown from December 28 to December 31.

Vietnam army's birthday project

On December 30th and 31st, Vietnamese fans 'Double Rich Team' will place LED advertisements at Hanoi's Savico Megamall.

The cafe project

Nuna V is one of V's most popular Korean fan sites. Nuna V is apparently self-funding one of the largest worldwide cafe events ever. They will celebrate their idol's birthday in a grander manner than ever before. It is expected to take place in six separate cafés spanning six different nations, including South Korea, Japan, and Dubai.

Baidu Viva

Baidu Viva is considered as the largest K-pop fandom. V's followers are expressing their love for him on his birthday all around the world in a variety of ways. V's Thai fandom, 'BTS V THAILAND' will display a super-large LED advertisement at Bangkok's MBK Center from December 25th to December 31st. In honour of the special occasion, the fan club announced that they would run advertisements on all 22 Oculus screens for two days, from December 29 to 30.

Bus project

Nuna V is said to be organising the 'Vung Vung Bus,' which will be decked with Taehyung's images. In a nod to V's "purple you" remark, the buses will have a purple motif.

Read More Trending News