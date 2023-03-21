BTS Jimin on Suga's drinking show Suchwita: 10 Fans reactions to teaser video you cannot miss

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS Jimin on Suga's drinking show Suchwita

BTS Jimin to appear on Suga's drinking show Suchwita FINALLY! On Monday, the makers dropped the teaser video of Jimin and Min Yoongi together from the drinking show and set the internet on fire. While the video did not show Jimin's complete face to maintain the mystery, it was evident that fans will be getting their YoonMin back. As soon as the video surfaced, BTS ARMY flooded Twitter with excitement and shared their thought and expectations from the episode. Interestingly, Jimin will be joining Suga for the seventh episode to promote his upcoming solo album 'FACE'.

BTS Jimin's episode of Suga's Suchwita will be released on March 27 at 10PM KST (6:30 pm IST) on BANGTANTV. The singer will also be talking about his recently released track from the solo album- Set Me Free Pt 2.

As we wait for the episode to premiere, here are some of the best fans' reactions to Jimin and Suga on Suchwita.

1- Jimin Falling Off The Chair

Fans know how Jimin can't stay put on his chair for long as he keeps falling down while laughing. A fan tweeted, "The chair looks sturdy. I hope it can hold on to Jimin to not let him fall down from his chair due to excessive laughing with his Yoongi hyung!"

2. "Jimin on suchwita means we are having a yoonmin selca soon"

3. Fans can't have enough to the teaser video as BTS Suga is seen doing the 'I am sorry I'm cute' dance challenge.

4. Yoonmin bickering!

Every BTS fan knows that jimin and Suga cannot stay together long without bickering over one thing or another. The episode won't feel right without it!

5. Yoongi being sassy to Jimin

6. Yoongi and BTS members on Suchwita

Fans notice that when it comes to BTS members, Min Yoongi sits on the left side while he sits on the right side with other celebrities. Is there a story behind this?

7. RM first, Jimin seventh

Another fan noticed, "All I got to say Suga and his show Suchwita play too much. So we put RM the first member of BTS on Episode 1 and then we have Jimin the 7th and last member on Episode 7 how befitting."

8. Waiting for this day for so long!

9. YoonMin Time!

10. Jimin's giggles on Suchwita

There is hardly any fan who is immune to Jimin's giggles. The singer's laugh brightens up the moment every time.

Meanwhile, announcing BTS Jimin's solo album FACE, Big Hit earlier revealed that the singer will be seen doing various activities for the promotion of the album. The statement read, "BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album “FACE.” “FACE” is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the “FACE” release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity."

