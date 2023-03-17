BTS Jimin goes shirtless in Set Me Free Pt. 2 song video; ARMYs go gaga over his tattoos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS Jimin goes shirtless in Set Me Free Pt. 2 song video

BTS Jimin treated fans with the music video of his pre-release song 'Set Me Free Pt 2 from his first solo album FACE. The singer leaves the ARMYs swooning as he gives a power-packed performance in the video donning a black jacket and pants. What really left the fans wide-eyed is the tattoos on Jimin's torso as he goes shirtless in the song. The BTS dancer and vocalist's tattoos have always intrigued the fans and now, he has treated them with something different and appealing.

As soon as BTS Jimin dropped the song, ARMYs flooded Twitter with compliments. Many were trying to figure out what is written on his chest. A Twitter user explained that the writing was in German and it meant"I live my life in widening circles that reach out across the world. I may not ever complete the last one, but I give myself to it. I circle around God, that primordial I have been circling for thousands c and I still don't know: am I a falcon, a storm, or a great song?"

Another fans wrote, "OMG, Park Jimin ended Kpop with this song... I can't breathe." BTS Jhope also commented on the song and said, really insane.. tore it apart.."

Watch the song here-

Talking about the song, Jimin said, "my pre-release track 'set me free pt.2" is finally out now with the MV, it's a great song with a grand atmosphere & performance, i think you will like it as much as i had fun filming it"

In a recent conversation with Consequence, BTS Jimin also revealed what went behind making the pre-release song. He said, "When this song was made, I felt really attached to it. I went to the US myself for the choir recording, and listening to it right next to them was truly amazing. I remember it as a really good memory.”

Meanwhile, announcing BTS Jimin's solo album FACE, Big Hit earlier revealed that the singer will be seen doing various activities for the promotion of the album. The statement read, "BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album “FACE.” “FACE” is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the “FACE” release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity."

Revealing more details about the album, the agency said that the pre-order will start from 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (KST) and the release date of BTS Jimin's solo album is March 24 at 1 a.m. (KST)

