BTS Jimin gets lip piercing and new tattoos in concept photos for upcoming solo album FACE

BTS Jimin gets lip piercing and new tattoos in concept photos for FACE

BTS Jimin is all set to release his first solo album titled FACE. While fans have been eagerly waiting for March 24 for the album to release, Jimin has been making the wait difficult. On Thursday, the BTS singer shared concept photos for his upcoming solo album and broke the internet. Jimin was seen in lip piercings and new tattoos on his body that left the fans swooning. Big HIT shared photos on social media in which the singer can be seen posing shirtless displaying dark visuals. In the first photos, Jimin is flaunting a row of small tattoos from his neck to his ear along with piercings on his face.

More photos show BTS Jimin in a black leather jacket, gazing into the camera as he poses for the concept photoshoot for FACE. Another photo sees him facing up with his eyes closed. This set of concept photos is called ‘Hardware Ver.’

As soon as Big HIT dropped the photos, fans went gaga over them. A Twitter user wrote, "What grows on the stem of a rose (and apparently Jimin) is not a thorn but a prickle. Prickles are part of a plant’s skin, the epidermis. Rose prickles protect the plant from predators and help them spread and grow by hooking into the surface of other plants. #FACE_Jimin" Another tweeted, "the park jimin kind of beauty."

A third fan wrote, "I just wanna say that Park Jimin's clavicles deserve a fandom of their own"

Talking about the photos, Big HIT said, "The photos conceptually depict the meanings of the album title, which means ‘face’ as a noun and ‘to face’ as a verb. They portray Jimin’s resolution to move forward after facing himself entirely."

Announcing BTS Jimin's solo album FACE, Big Hit earlier revealed that the singer will be seen doing various activities for the promotion of the album. The statement read, "BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album “FACE.” “FACE” is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the “FACE” release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity."

Revealing more details about the album, the agency said that the pre-order will start from 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (KST) and the release date of BTS Jimin's solo album is March 24 at 1 a.m. (KST)

This isn't the first time when Jimin is releasing solo songs. The singer has chartbusters like Filter, Serendipity, Lie, Promise, Christmas Love among others to his credit. He also released a cover of the song 'With You' with Ha Sungwoon. The song was the most popular kpop song of 2022.

