Jimin cries inconsolably in viral video; BTS V's reaction makes ARMY trend VMIN on social media

Jimin cries inconsolably in viral video; BTS V's reaction makes ARMY trend VMIN

Jimin left the fans worried on Sunday after he shared a video of himself crying. As soon as he dropped the video, fans were shocked but later realized that he was actually craving chicken wings and ramen when on a diet which left him emotional. While BTS Jimin's fat tears made the ARMY cry, fans were also left in splits after the video went viral. However, Jimin's 'soulmate' BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's reaction broke the internet. Taking to the comments section, V wrote, "Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk I was going to post it but on your birthday"

This is no secret that BTS V and Jimin are the closest of friends and fans even call them 'soulmates'. As soon as Kim Taehyung dropped the comments, fans started trending 'Vmin' on social media and recalled all their cute moments together. Check out the viral video-

BTS Jimin shared the video while promoting BTS rapper Jhope's recently released song 'on the street'. The rapper also commented and wrote, "Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk put this up?"

Recalling the best moments of Vmin together, a fan wrote, "vmin being the soulmates that they are" Another tweeted, "Remember when taehyung looked at jimin..so mesmerised by him! and when jimin catched his soulmates fond look the smile that appeared on his face with a little ..pure vmin!!" Check out the tweets here-

Meanwhile, BTS Jimin is all set to release his first solo album titled FACE this month. BIG HIT issued a statement regarding the same and said, "BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album “FACE.” “FACE” is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the “FACE” release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity."

Revealing more details about the album, the agency said that the pre-order will start from 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (KST) and the release date of BTS Jimin's solo album is March 24 at 1 a.m. (KST)

The BTS singer has also been announced as the global ambassador of Tiffany recently. Earlier, this year, he broke the internet with his recent collaboration with Big Bang's Taeyang for their song 'VIBE'. The song attracted much attention and its reels have been going viral on the internet.

