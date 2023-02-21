BTS Jimin Solo Album Confirmed: HYBE CEO announces date; know more details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS Jimin to release his solo album in March

BTS Jimin Solo Album Confirmed: After three members of the most popular Kpop group BTS release their solo albums and projects, ARMY has been waiting with baited breaths to know who is next in line. While BTS leader RM, rapper Jhope and singer Jin have broken records with their individual projects, now BTS Jimin is gearing up to take the lead. It was rumoured that Jimin will release his solo album in March this year and now, HYBE CEO Park Ji-won has confirmed the same. According to the K-news, the CEO said, "BTS members will continue to pursue solo projects and Jimin’s solo album will be released in March."

The exact date of BTS Jimin's solo album is still a mystery but the fans are excited that do not have to wait for long to cherish the singer's work. Recently, during his LIVE on social media, Jimin also said that he is working hard on his album and is excited for the fans to listen to it.

Earlier, BIG HIT Music had also released a statement regarding Jimin's solo album. While addressing the rumours about the date of the album release, the agency stated, "We will release the schedule after everything has been confirmed."

Meanwhile, Jimin recently collaborated with Big Bang's Taeyang for their song 'VIBE'. The song attracted much attention and its reels have been going viral on the internet. On the other hand, a few months back, The Arcades shared a photo with Jimin as well. It is expected that Jimin will collaborate with the band and release a song soon.

This isn't the first time when Jimin is releasing solo songs. The singer has chartbusters like Filter, Serendipity, Lie, Promise, Christmas Love among others to his credit. He also released a cover of the song 'With You' with Ha Sungwoon. The song was the most popular kpop song of 2022.

