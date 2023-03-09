BTS Jimin asks Suga aka Min Yoongi to marry him on birthday LIVE; Jungkook, Jhope complain

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIMINS__JAMS.07 BTS Jimin asks Suga aka Min Yoongi to marry him

BTS Jimin and Suga aka Min Yoongi have the most amazing chemistry. Fans love to cheer for their friendship and lovingly call them 'Yoonmin' together. During BTS Suga's birthdayLIVE on Thursday night, other BTS members like Jimin, Jungkook, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Jhope joined the chaos as they left comments for the rapper. Like every year, Suga conducted a LIVE session with his fans as he rang into his birthday. He cut the cake with the ARMY and also interacted with them and played the guitar. However, soon the live session turned chaotic when the BTS members started asking Yoongi to marry them.

Continuing with the joke of 'Yoongi Marry Me', the BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, Kim Taehyung and Jhope dropped comments asking the same. However, looks like the rapper only replied to Jimin which left the others complaining. Jungkook said "wow yoongi hyung didn't answer me, I'm really upset." Jhope agreed "kekekeke me too." with a crying emoji. On the other side, Jimin looked happy as he got a reply and said, "huh? what is this, for me it was almost as if we were having a conversation kek"

Image Source : INSTAGRAMBTS Jimin asks Suga aka Min Yoongi to marry him

BTS Suga also left the fans impressed after he sang and played ' It's Not Love if It Hurts Too Much' by Kim Kwang Seok. His soulful voice made many fans get lost in his world. A Twitter user wrote, "He's too cute to handle" Another said, "Min yoongi is the definition of handsome like WHO LOOKS THAT GOOD???"

Another tweeted, "Thank you yoongi for being you, for bridging conversations with other idols on Suchwita, for making lyrics that are relatable and yet comforting to ARMYs like myself. i love you."

Concluding his live session, BTS Suga said, "Okay It's late and thank you to so many people for wishing my happy birthday. Have a good night. Bye"

Meanwhile, BTS Suga celebrated his 30th birthday meaningfully by donating 100 million won [approximately $75,900] for emergency relief in Turkey and Syria following severe damage from a record-breaking earthquake. Suga commented, “So many children and families have suffered great damage from this earthquake. I send my condolences to the survivors and victims. I hope that this becomes at least a bit of help to children affected by the earthquake and hope this [donation] is used to provide relief goods for children.”

