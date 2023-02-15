BTS Suga announces 'Agust D' solo world tour schedule; Jungkook to appear on his drinking show

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS Jungkook to appear on Suga's drinking show Suchwita?

BTS Suga, the most talented rapper of the popular Kpop group, is all set to make history. He is the first BTS member to go on a solo world tour about which he announced during his LIVE on Valentine's Day. The rapper had the best gifts for fans as he jumped with excitement as soon as the schedule of his Agust D World Tour dropped on social media. Suga's tour will start from the USA. He will perform on April 26 and 27 in Belmont Park, Newark on April 27; Rosemont on May 3, 5, and 6; Los Angeles on May 10, 11, and 14; and Oakland on May 16 and 17.

BTS Suga aka Min Yoongi will then perform in Jakarta from May 26 to 28, in Bangkok on June 10 and 11, in Singapore on June 17 and 18, and then at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium on June 24 and 25. He will also perform in Japan but the details will be dropped later. Check out the schedule here-

This Valentine's Day came bearing gifts for the BTS ARMY as the members surprised them in their own unique ways. While Suga's world tour announcement left the fans excited, what made them even more thrilled is BTS Jungkook's appearance in the rapper's drinking show Suchwita.

BTS' agency Big Hit dropped a new teaser and confirmed Jungkook's guest appearance. The teaser shows clips of JK from his recent VLIVE where he was evidently drunk along with clips of Suga returning to his drinking talk show. From the short teaser, he can also be said that Jungkook will be showcasing his vocal skills and singing Suga's track Daechwita.

This video left the fans delighted. They flooded Twitter with their excitement. A fan said, "I just know that the moment jungkook shows up on suchwita everyone is gonna perceive the funniest“YA NAEGA”" Another tweeted, "What if Jungkook takes over Suchwita to interview Yoongi about the tour and new album??" Check out the video here-

Well, the surprises do not end here! BTS' oldest member Jin, who is serving in the military, dropped a video to wish fans on Valentine's Day. The video appears to be from the time when he was shooting for his solo song The Astronaut. Clad in a black suit and sitting with a plate full of macaroons, Jin said, "It’s February now and it’s Valentine’s Day, so which is why I have prepared these desserts here. Since there’s seven of us, I’ve prepared seven…and as ARMY is watching, I’m going to write ARMY-related macaroons."

Meanwhile, Kim Namjoon aka BTS RM on Tuesday deleted over 100 photos from his Instagram, leaving fans confused. However, soon after he shared new pictures and surprised the ARMY.

