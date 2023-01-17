BTS Suga becomes ARMY's crush all over again as he suits up for Valentino campaign, see photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KPOPHERALD Suga is the new face of Valentino

BTS Suga's latest pictures in a suited-up look have been going viral on social media. A member of the K-pop sensation BTS, Suga has become the face of the Italian luxury clothing brand Valentino. Suga, whose real name is real name Min Yoon-gi, looked dashing in a black T-shirt and trousers which he paired with a long jacket and boots. He also watched the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks NBA game from the front row. Images of Suga in his latest look have been trending on social media and the ARMY is totally loving the stylish look he served during the basketball game.

Suga's photos from the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have been trending online. His gelled-up hairdo looked really cool with the formalwear that he wore to the game night. At the game, Suga met basketball player Luka Doncic and posed for a photograph. He was also presented with a personalised Lakers jersey. “Jump up to the top, LeBron," Lakers captioned a post with Suga holding the team's jersey while referencing a lyric from BTS' hit song Dynamite.

Valentino has recent;y announced BTS member Suga as its newest brand ambassador. One of the first projects Suga will take part in is the Maison Valentino Essentials campaign, which spotlights the house’s menswear wardrobe essentials. One of the faces of the brand is F-1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Meanwhile, after Jin, the oldest member of BTS has enlisted in the South Korean Army, Suga is expected to follow suit and join the force for mandatory service. BTS rapper Suga will carry out his mandatory military service as a social service agent, reports Yonhap News Agency quoting military and music industry sources. The 29-year-old rapper was assigned to be a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier. Details including when his enlistment will happen remain unknown.

