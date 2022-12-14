BTS Suga Military Service: After Jin, BTS rapper to enlist as social service agent | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AGUSTD Check out details of BTS Suga's military service

BTS Suga Military Service: As soon as BTS oldest member Jin began his military service, the news about the service of the second 'hyung' Suga surfaced on the internet. While Jin started his active duty, it is being said that Suga will be exempted from the same because of his shoulder injury. BTS rapper Suga will carry out his mandatory military service as a social service agent, reports Yonhap News Agency quoting military and music industry sources. They said the 29-year-old rapper was assigned to be a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier. But details, including when his enlistment will happen, remain unknown.

Suga, born in 1993, had his service deferred until the end of the next year under a revised law that allows "those who excel in popular culture and art" to postpone their service until the age of 30. In South Korea, all able-bodied men are obliged to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.

Big Hit Music, the band's agency, refused to confirm the news about Suga. "BTS members plan to serve in the military sequentially according to their own plans. It is difficult to confirm the artist's personal information."

It is not confirmed why Suga was assigned to the non-active-duty position available to men with health issues. However, it is being assumed that this may have something to do with the surgery he underwent in 2020 to repair his torn shoulder labrum.

Meanwhile, soon after Kim Seokjin enlisted in the military, his first photos from the boot camp surfaced on the internet. In the photos, the BTS singer can be seen standing in queue flaunting his new buzz cut. Check out the photos here-

BTS, known for songs "Blood Sweat Tears", "DNA", "Idol", and the Grammy-nominated English tracks "Dynamite", "Butter" and most recently "My Universe" featuring British rock band Coldplay, had announced their hiatus in June. They hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

