BTS Jin Military Service: V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jhope and Suga's heartfelt notes for their 'Seokjin hyung'

BTS Jin has left for his mandatory military service, leaving the other 6 members V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jhope and Suga emotional. Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service. While the fans have already flooded social media with heartfelt posts, the members also expressed that they will miss their 'Seokjin Hyung' in their own way. As Jin said that "It's curtain call time", the other members also took to Instagram and Weverse to share heartfelt posts for him.

Taking to Instagram, BTS rapper Jhope shared multiple pictures with Jin and said that he loves him. The duo shared a meal before the oldest member left for the military. On the other hand, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shared a goofy video with Jin from one of their stage performances and wrote, "let's not get hurt."

As Jin left for military service, fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. It is said that at the time of enlisting, the other BTS members Suga, Jungkook, J-hope, Jimin, V, and RM were all together with Jin to see him off. The videos and photos of the boot camp where BTS' cars are entering have been going viral on the internet. There is tight security at the venue in order to avoid any chaos.

BTS Jin's first photos from the military service have also surfaced on the internet.

Meanwhile, Jin, who turned 30 earlier this month, is to enter the boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea, for five weeks of basic military training together with other new conscript soldiers. After that training, he would be given a specific role and sent to a certain army unit, a process that all other conscripts go through.

BTS was created in 2013 and has a legion of global supporters who call themselves the “Army.” Its other members are RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who is the youngest at 25. The group expanded its popularity in the West with its 2020 megahit “Dynamite,” the band's first all-English song that made BTS the first K-pop act to top Billboard's Hot 100. The band has performed in sold-out arenas around the world and was even invited to speak at United Nations meetings.

Hybe Corp., the parent company of Big Hit, said in October that each member of the band for the time being would focus on individual activities scheduled around their military service plans.

