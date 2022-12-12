'Farewell BTS Jin' trends as fans bid emotional adieu for his military service; share old videos and photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Fans bid emotional adieu for BTS Jin's military service

BTS Jin, the oldest member of the biggest K-pop group, will be joining his mandatory military service on December 13. Just a couple of days before D-day, Jin shared a picture of himself in a short haircut and ARMY instantly got emotional. As soon as 'The Astronaut' singer dropped the picture, fans claimed that it felt too real that Jin will be leaving for the military and won't be making any public appearances for a while. The BTS member has even requested the fans to not come to the center to avoid chaos. While fans paid heed to his wishes, they started a number of trends on social media in order to bid him goodbye.

Trends like 'Goodbye Seokjin' and 'Farewell Jin' started trending on Twitter just a day ahead of his military enlistment. Fans got emotional and shared his old videos and photos that show him as his happy self. Fans also wish for his safe return. A Twitter user said, "this is the hardest thing i had to type this year. but i love you and i trust you i have full faith in you and i hope you return back just as healthy as you are leaving may this winter be the warmest for you jinniejam"

Another tweeted, "I’m going to miss you so much. Thank you for always putting a smile on my face and reminding me that it’s fine to just be myself" A third user said, "Take care my muse. We will be waiting. I promise I will write again another AU inspired by you soon. I will miss you Jinnie. Take care. We love you!"

BTS Jin will enlist in the South Korean military on December 13, 2022 and will return on June 12, 2024, according to the BigHit Music agency. The singer will return just a day before BTS' 11th anniversary. The statement further said, "In order to prevent safety accidents caused by on-site congestion, Jin will enter the grounds of the recruit training center while in a vehicle without greeting the media or fans separately. Due to the nature of the venue, we ask for your understanding that there is no separate waiting space."

On a related note, ahead of his military enlistment, Jin made his solo debut with the song 'The astronaut'. He even performed it LIVE at the Coldplay's concert in Argentina. Check out the music video here-

