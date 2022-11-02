BTS Military Service: When will Jin, RM, Jhope, Suga, V, Jimin and Jungkook enlist and return

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANWORLDS1 When will BTS members enlist in the military and return

BTS Military Service: Ever since BigHit announced that the Kpop boy band members will soon begin the enlistment process in the Korean military, fans have been emotional. The BTS ARMY is trying to collect every moment and public appearance and save it in their memory book. While it is clear that the oldest member Jin will enlist by December, the other BTS members including RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jhope, Suga, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Jimin and Jungkook will follow accordingly. Jin, who turns 30 in December, will begin the formalities once commitments related to his solo album The Astronaut's release are complete.

Now that Jin's enlistment date is confirmed, fans are wondering when will the other members join the military and come back to the ARMY. Earlier, BigHit announced that the other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. The group will then reunite after three years in 2025.

An Instagram post going viral reveals the tentative dates when BTS members will enlist for the military and return. Check out-

According to the viral post,

the oldest member Jin will enlist in December 2022 and will return by June 2024. Suga aka Yoongi will probably enlist next year by March and will return by September 2024. Other BTS members Jhope and RM may enlist by February 2024 and return im August 2025. Talking about the maknae line, BTS V, Jimin and Jungkook will probably enlist by June 2024 and return by December 2025.

Meanwhile, Kpop band BTS made their debut in 2013 and have been rising high on the success ladder with each year. Cuurently, they are on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. BTS Jhope and BTS Jin have already released their solo albums.

While Jhope treated fans with his solo album 'Jack In The Box', Jin recently released his solo song titled 'The Astronaut' in collaboration with Coldplay.

Watch the song here-

On the other hand, soon RM will also release his solo album. BigHit confirmed the same on Tuesday but shied away from spilling the details. The statement read, "RM will be releasing a solo album, and he is currently in preparations."

While many reports claim that RM will release his solo album on November 25, the confirmation is still awaited. During his recent interview with Pharrel, RM also revealed that the album will have 'unexpected guests.'

