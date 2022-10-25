Ahead of BTS military service, how Jin, RM, Suga, Jhope, Jungkook, Jimin and V preparing for solo projects

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS military service: How members are preparing for solo projects

BTS military service: The Kpop fans are disheartened as the BTS members Jin, RM, Suga, Jhope, Jungkook Jimin and V will be soon leaving for their military duty, starting with the oldest member Jin by the end of this year. While the time is near, the BTS ARMY is also excited about the solo projects of each member. Earlier in the year, rapper Jhope left fans mesmerized with his solo album titled 'Jack in the Box'. Later he also treated the fans with a collaboration with Crush. They released the song titled 'Rush Hour' which instantly joined all the top 10 lists. Now, BTS Jin's song 'The Astronaut' is one of the most-awaited tracks in the Kpop world.

As the BTS members gear up to join the military, let's have a look at how they are preparing for their solo projects and others activities.

BTS RM Solo Projects

Leader of the Kpop band BTS, RM has been confirmed as an MC for tvN‘s fourth season of The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge.

On the other hand, RM took to Instagram recently to celebrate four years of his mixtape 'Mono'. In another Instagram story, he teased fans with his upcoming album. Sharing a screenshot of a zip folder with its name blurred, the rapper wrote 'And next?'. Giving a hint of the theme of the album, RM further wrote, "gon be the total record of my 2019 – 2022 the twenties."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RKIVEBTS RM Solo Projects

BTS Jin Solo Projects

BTS Jin is currently promoting his upcoming solo song 'The Astronaut'. The song is in collaboration with the band Coldplay and ARMY have been waiting for its release on October 28. Jin will be performing the song LIVE for the first time at Coldplay's concert in Argentina.

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member Jin’s first official solo single, “The Astronaut,” will be released on October 28, 2022. Since it’s a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope “The Astronaut” can be a gift to all of you. We also prepared various promotions for the fans throughout the preparation process of this single. Please show a lot of anticipation and support for this promotion, where you can meet various sides of Jin," read the official statement.

BTS Suga Solo Projects

BTS Suga left fans swooning after his recent appearance in the Korea tourism campaign “Feel the Rythm of KOREA” as part of the new Korean tourism brand Imagine your Korea. The rapper bared it all by showing off his body in a transparent shirt. He featured along with Jimin.

On the other hand, Suga has been producing music and has already released quite a few this year. He produced a new song called "Our Island" for BTS' newest puzzle game called "BTS Island: In the Seom." He also released an all-new version of the "Over the Horizon".

BTS Jhope Solo Projects

BTS Jhope has already been treating fans with solo projects. After the success of his solo album 'Jack In The Box', the rapper performed at the Lollapalooza in Chicago. He also released a song with Crush titled 'Rush Hour'.

The rapper is gearing up for more collaborations and releasing new music before he heads for his military duty.

BTS Jimin Solo Projects

During the BTS Fiesta Dinner, BTS Jimin opened up about working on his music. He said, "It's different when you're writing your own music. After all, I want my music to tell a message to our fans." While he hasn't announced anything yet, the singer has said that the other members have already listened to a couple of songs from his solo album.

BTS Jungkook Solo Projects

BTS' youngest member Jungkook came out with a song with Charlie Puth, titled 'Left, Right' soon after the band announced a hiatus. Recently, the singer left for Qatar for the 2022 Qatar World Cup promotion schedule. He has also been working on his solo album and will announce about the same soon.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Solo Projects

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung was seen reuniting with his Wooga Squad for "Friendcation: In the Soop" earlier this year. It featured Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy.

He is also working on his solo album and shared an update when he released his Vlog. He said, "I decided to branch out and try new genres I’ve always wanted to try so I’m working on a lot of songs right now."

"For the past four years I’ve been hesitant and indecisive and now I’m finally doing it so I want to produce everything since I have the opportunity and I’m talking with a lot of directors too. So I’m studying and working hard so ARMY could think it’s really high quality," he added.

BTS Military Service

In their statement, BigHit said, "Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

According to the company, other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

DON'T MISS

BTS In The Soop to Bon Voyage, watch these on OTT as members enlist in military

Jungkook and BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's cute moments ARMY is in love with

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shares unseen rehearsal video from BTS Busan Concert; watch Run Bulletproof performance

Latest Entertainment News