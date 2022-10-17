BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shares unseen rehearsal video from BTS Busan Concert; watch Run Bulletproof performance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_BTSTAE123_ BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shares unseen rehearsal video

BTS had a successful concert in Busan and photos and videos from the glorious night in ruling social media. From every member's different looks to their killer moves, everything has become the talk of the town. Soon after the BTS Busan Concert wrapped up, every member took to their social media to share their favourite moments from the stage and with the ARMYs. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung also took to his Instagram stories to surprise fans with some unseen rehearsal videos. The 'Winter Bear' singer shared two videos of all the members including RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, Jhope and Jungkook practising their popular song 'Run Bulletproof.'

The song is part of BTS' latest album 'Proof', 'Run BTS'. While the superstar Kpop boy band has earlier released the song, it was the first time they performed it on stage along with the choreography. There is no denying that the fans went crazy with the moves. Check out the video here-

Before BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shared the rehearsal videos, management company BigHit also took to their official YouTube to share the 'Run Bulletproof' performance for the fans to enjoy.

Check out the video here-

BTS Busan concert had been one of the most awaited by the fans. The boyband performed chartbusters like Butterfly, Butter, Cypher Pt 3, Ugh, Fire and Spring Day leaving fans nostalgic. It also featured a drone show for the ARMY which left many emotional.

On the other hand, the oldest member of BTS, Jin announced his next project. He revealed that after Jhope, he is the one who will be coming up with a single in collaboration with 'someone I admired for a long time.' Jin said, "I have a new album coming out. It’s not that big of a deal. It’s just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them."

The BTS members also assured the fans that while it was the last scheduled concert of the year, they will be back and keep sharing their music. RM said, "I trust you guys will know even if I don’t say much today. if you believe in us and trust us, we will keep going and continue to share music with you, like hoseok said, please believe in us."

Jimin also added that they will continue to make music till they are 70.

It was definitely an emotional moment for all the fans and the BTS members.

DON'T MISS

Jimin's solo songs: Filter, Serendipity, Promise- BTS member's songs you need to listen on loop

Jimin's childhood photos to being a BTS superstar; how the singer has changed over the years

Jimin and BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's cutest moments that make ARMYs' hearts flutter

Latest Entertainment News