Jin's solo song The Astronaut out: How BTS Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Suga, V, Jhope and RM reacted

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS Jin's solo song The Astronaut out

Jin, the oldest member of the Kpop boy band BTS, dropped his debut solo single 'The Astronaut' on Friday (Oct 28). As soon as the much-awaited music video surfaced on the internet, BTS ARMY went gaga over it. From the dashing looks of the singer to soulful vocals, fans flooded the social media platform to express their appreciation for the song. Co-written by Jin and Coldplay, the pop-rock song is a gift for fans before Jin leaves for his military duty. Not just the fans, BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Suga, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jhope and RM also loved the song and took to social media to promote it.

Supporting Jin on his first solo single, check out how the BTS members reacted to The Astronaut song:

Jimin praised Jin

BTS Jimin took to Instagram to share the poster of Jin's solo song 'The Astronaut' and showed his support to his 'hyung'.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

Sharing the song 'The Astronaut' on his Instagram story, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung also extended his support to Jin. He used emoticons and GIFs like 'dancing Jin' and 'Borahae' .

Jhope shared multiple Insta stories

BTS Jhope flooded his Instagram stories with multiple videos of JIn's new song. In one of them, he can be seen enjoying the songs on his TV while the others feature the music video. He also wrote, "let's go @Jin".

RM also promoted Jin's song on Instagram stories

Meanwhile, BTS management agency BigHit Music made the announcement on the fan community forum Weverse, a day after the company said the group is looking forward to carrying out their mandatory military service with oldest member Jin initiating the process by the month end.

"BTS member Jin's first official solo single, 'The Astronaut,' will be released on October 28, 2022. Since it's a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope 'The Astronaut' can be a gift to all of you," the agency said in a statement.

Jin, who turns 30 in December, will begin the enlistment formalities once commitments related to his solo album release are complete.

DON'T MISS

BTS Permission to Dance plays during WHO meeting, attendees break into dance | VIRAL VIDEO

BTS military service: How Jin, RM, Suga, Jhope, Jungkook, Jimin and V preparing for solo projects

BTS In The Soop to Bon Voyage, watch these on OTT as members enlist in military

Latest Entertainment News