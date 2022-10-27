BTS Permission to Dance plays during WHO meeting, attendees break into dance | VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/YOUTUBE.BLOG BTS Permission to Dance plays during WHO meeting

This is no secret that the craze of Kpop boy band BTS is on the rise. Not just the Kpop fans but the group has managed to amass popularity in every corner of the world. After ruling the charts, the band has now even made an appearance at the WHO (World Health Organisation) meeting. On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared a video of the attendees breaking into a mini dance break after sitting for long hours.

The video shows all the members dancing to BTS song Permission To Dance and trying to copy the steps from the music video. It happened during the meeting of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for the Western Pacific in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

Tedros tweeted, "Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says – we don’t need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what – be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy!"

Reacting to the viral video, many BTS fans flooded the comments with their appreciation for the band. One user wrote, "The Bangtans always bring vitality and energy. Yes, this is our goal. We are together, the team and the army. We send energy and vitality to people." Another tweeted, "Looks like a fun way to get the blood circulating."

A Twitter user said, "Thank you for appreciating our BTS and inculcating BTS’s empowering message with your awesome colleagues! Yaaah! BTS"

Check out the original BTS Permission To dance video here-

This is not the first time when songs have been used to boast the employees. Earlier, the video of RPG Enterprise employees dancing to Pharrell Williams’ hit song Happy had gone viral.

Meanwhile, BTS, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They had announced their hiatus in June this year. Soon they will be enlisting for military service starting with the oldest member Jin.

