BTS Jin Military Service: Date of enlistment, date of discharge and other details

BTS Jin Military Service: The oldest member of the biggest Kpop boy band, Jin is all set to enlist in the South Korean military. Soon after BigHit had announced that the members will serve their duty, fans have been dreading the day they will leave. Now, Jin has finally confirmed the date of his military enlistment and when he will be back. The Astronaut singer, who turns 30 in December, began the formalities once commitments related to his solo album were done.

BTS Jin Military Enlistment Date

On Thursday, Jin took to Weverse to clear the air about when his military service will begin. He confirmed that he will enlist on December 13 and requested the fans not to come and meet him, He said, "There's an article out there that I hadn't planned on being published.. in any case, ARMYs, I ask that you please refrain from coming to the training centre. There will be many other people there and it could get dangerous with a big crowd. Army I love you." (as translated by Twitter user @btstranslation7)

Jin will enlist in the military nine days after his 30th birthday. According to Korean Media, the recruitment training center is in Yeoncheon, Gyeongi-Do. However, BigHit refused to confirm and stated, "We cannot confirm these details at this time. We ask for your understanding."

On the other hand, Jin will return from his military service on June 13, which is the date when BTS debuted.

BTS Jin got Frontline

Earlier, during an interaction with fans online, Jin revealed that he got Frontline for his military service. A fan wrote, "Oppa, your birthday is next month, are you excited?" To this, Jin said, "No. I’m on the front line."

Jin had also revealed that he planned to enlist earlier but it got delayed. He told fans, "I originally planned to enlist in June but in order to be courteous to fans, I waited until our October performance (in Busan). I didn’t want a tearful performance so my enlistment announcement was delayed."

BTS Members Military Service

Now that Jin's enlistment date is confirmed, fans are wondering when will the other members join the military and come back to the ARMY. BigHit announced that the other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. The group will then reunite after three years in 2025.

An Instagram post going viral reveals the tentative dates when BTS members will enlist for the military and return. Check out-

On the other hand, BTS leader RM will also release his solo album on December 2. Sharing a 'mood cut' on Instagram, he wrote, "'Indigo' RM 1st Solo Album, 12/2." The rapper revealed that the album will release on December 2 at 2 p.m. KST (10:30 am IST).

RM is the third BTS member to release his solo album after Jhope and Jin. The other members-- Jimin, Jungkook, Kim Taehyung aka V and Suga are expected to follow suit next year.

