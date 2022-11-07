BTS' Luxury Cars: Know which cars Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, Kim Taehyung and Jhope own

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS members and their luxury cars

BTS members are climbing the success ladder with each passing day. Now that BigHit has announced that the members will soon enlist for military duty, starting from Jin in December, fans have become even more attached to the group. While the BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, Kim Taehyung, and Jhope's singing and rapping skills never fail to amaze the BTS ARMY, they also want to know all the sneak peeks of their personal lives as well. From what brands are they wearing to their favorite perfumes, fans' curiosity knows no bounds. So here are the luxury cars that BTS members reportedly own and love to ride.

BTS Jin's Luxury Cars

BTS' oldest member Jin is said to be a car enthusiast and has a knack for sports automobiles. He was previously spotted driving a Porsche Panamera GTS in 2017, estimated to cost over $179,800. Jin reportedly bought another luxury car- a bright blue Lamborghini Aventador S, worth $522,000 (Rs 4.28 cr).

BTS Jungkook's Luxury Cars

On the other hand, BTS' youngest member Jungkook reportedly bought himself a Mercedes Benz GT63S in 2020. The singer was seen driving the black luxury car in various social media posts, which is estimated to be around 2 Million Dollars.

BTS Jimin's Luxury Cars

BTS singer and dancer Jimin is not a car fanatic. He has expressed the same in many media interactions. He even said that he got a driving license just for the sake of it. However, just like Jin, he owns a Porsche Panamera GTS worth $179,800. Reportedly, he also has a Kia Carnival, worth $46,000.

BTS Jhope's Luxury Cars

BTS Jhope aka Jung Hoseok reportedly owns a Porsche Carrera 911 worth around $84,000. It won't be wrong to assume that he is a lover of speed.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Luxury Cars

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung reportedly owns a Genesis GV80 SUV worth $70,900. While filming for Run BTS, the members used the same car and Kim Taehyung was in love with the SUV> So later, he bought one for himself.

BTS RM's Luxury Cars

Apparently, no one knows about BTS' leader RM's luxury car collection. However, it is reported that he owns an Audi RS that costs about $80,000. There is no confirmation about the same. Also, the rapper does not know how to drive.

BTS Suga's Luxury Cars

Min Yoongi aka BTS Suga reportedly owns a Hyundai Palisade that costs around $47,000. It is said that rappers usually go for SUVs and Suga appears to be the same.

Meanwhile, BTS, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They announced their 'hiatus' in June this year. Soon they will begin enlisting in the military after releasing their solo projects. While Jin and Jhope have already released their work, next in line is RM who will be unveiling a solo album by November end. Jimin, Jungkook and V will follow the lead by releasing their solo projects next year.

"Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," revealed BigHit Music.

The agency said their first anthology album "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)", which was released earlier this year, is "a promise" to their fans across the world.

DON'T MISS

Jin's solo song The Astronaut out: How BTS Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, V, Jhope and RM reacted

BTS military service: How Jin, RM, Suga, Jhope, Jungkook, Jimin and V preparing for solo projects

BTS In The Soop to Bon Voyage, watch these on OTT as members enlist in military

Latest Entertainment News