BTS Jin's 2014 tweet goes viral as he leaves for military service: 'Don't cry if...'

BTS Jin is leaving for his military service today (Dec 13) and fans have flooded Twitter with their emotional tweets. While many have been expressing their sadness about missing Seokjin when he won't be here to make p[ublic appearances, others pray for his safe return. Amid this, an old tweet by 'The astronaut' singer has gone viral on the internet. Jin had earlier revealed in a Weverse LIVE that he had planned to leave for military service early but it got delayed. Now fans have been reading his 2014 tweet and found it appropriate in the current situation.

In his 2014 tweet, BTS Jin asked the fans and BTS ARMY to not cry if he is not there. The tweet read, "Don't cry if I'm gone." As soon as the tweet surfaced again on social media, fans got emotional. A user said, "We will trust, support, cheer and wait for you Seokjin. Thank you for being an artist that we're always going to be proud of. Thank you for giving us The Astronaut. Thank you so much for everything. You did so well. I miss you so much. and I love you."

Another fan tweeted, "ARMY will be waiting for Seokjin at our purple world. Waiting for the day you come back Please take good care of your health."

On the other hand, Seokjin in his signature style bid adieu to the fans as he left for his military service. He took to Weverse and said, "This is your curtain call”. The singer gave a reference to the League of Legends character’s trademark ability, “Curtain Call.” He added, "I wanted to try saying this when I leave for the military. This is what game character “Jhin” says."

Fans found the comedic message true to Jin's personality and thanked him for thinking about the fans before leaving.

Meanwhile, trends like 'Goodbye Seokjin' and 'Farewell Jin' have been ruling Twitter since Monday. After enlisting in the military on December 13, BTS Jin will return on June 12, 2024, just a day before BTS' 11th anniversary.

Ahead of his military enlistment, Jin made his solo debut with the song 'The Astronaut'. He even performed it LIVE at Coldplay's concert in Argentina. Check out the music video here-

